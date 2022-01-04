Doctors learn more about dangerous COVID-19 related illness in kids

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– Doctors are learning more about a rare sickness that kids can develop if they get COVID-19 or are around somebody with it.

It’s called multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C. Doctors don’t know exactly what causes it, but it’s a serious condition.

It inflames different parts of the body like the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, stomach pain a rash and vomiting. It mimics Kawasaki disease, another condition that affects children.

Doctors said while it is rare, it does happen.

From 2020 to 2021, the Washington Department of Health reported 89 cases of MIS-C. Ten of those were in Spokane, making it the county with the second-highest rate in the state. A little more than half of the cases happened in children up to 9-years-old.

Nationally, the CDC reported close to 6,000 MIS-C cases and 52 deaths.

Dr. Micheal Portman with Seattle Children’s Hospital said there’s no need to panic but parents should be aware of it.

“If their child is lethargic, has some of those symptoms — high fever, they should take them to the emergency room. if they do have MIS-C, we have developed the treatments and we’re pretty good at treating so the vast majority of the children do well,” Dr. Portman said.

The CDC said 98-percent of the MIS-C cases reported happened to kids who had COVID-19.

Symptoms usually develop about two weeks after they get the virus.

