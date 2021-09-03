Do you want to get paid to drink local beer? Here’s how

SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting paid to drink beer. Well, an online moving company is looking to hire someone to do just that in celebration of Oktoberfest.

Move.org is looking to hire a Chief Beer Baron and pay them $2,000 to travel to one of the nation’s top beer capitals. After sipping on suds, you will be asked to review the city and see if it “hits all the high notes or if it falls short.”

Along with the $2,000, the company said they are offering $1,000 for travel accommodations and up to $500 to help cover moving costs to a beer capital if you desire.

One of those capitals is Spokane. It’s ranked No. 5 among the top 20 cities for beer lovers, and has 23 breweries to choose from.

You can see what they said about the other top 20 cities here. You can also learn more about the job and find the application here.

RELATED: Made in the Northwest: Hidden Mother Brewery

READ: New ‘all-ages’ brewery opens in the Garland District

RELATED: Made in the Northwest: Humble Abode Brewing