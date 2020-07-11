Do you think students should return to the classroom this fall? Let us know!

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Earlier this week, President Trump threatened to cut fundning to schools that don’t reopen come fall. Governor Inslee responded to those threats, calling them “hogwash.”

Right now, Spokane Public Schools is in the process of figuring out back-to-school plans for when students do return to the classroom.

We want to know what you think. Do you feel comfortable with your student going back during the pandemic? Check out what board members are suggesting, then share your thoughts with our poll!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.