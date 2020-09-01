Do you smell a wildfire? Smoke traveled up the Columbia River to Spokane, NWS says

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are wondering why the air is so smoky this morning, National Weather Service says you are probably smelling the Evans Canyon Fire.

That wildfire has burned nearly two and a half square miles near Selah and is threatening more than 100 buildings in the area. It prompted Level 3 evacuations late Monday night.

National Weather Service says a band of that smoke has traveled along the Columbia Basin, moving northeast up into the Spokane Area.

The smoke should dilute as the day goes on, but in the meantime, Spokane’s air quality has dropped into the ‘moderate’ range.

