Do you know someone who is ‘America Strong?’ Tell us about them

by Erin Robinson

Credit: ABC News

4 News Now, along with ABC News, has launched “America Strong,” a multiplatform reporting series showcasing the strength and resilience of the nation.

As Americans continue to confront extraordinary challenges brought on by the pandemic and extreme weather events, 4 News Now will profile neighbors helping community members in need and individuals finding new strength from within.

These stories will air on 4 News Now every weeknight at 6 p.m.

Do you know somebody or a group of people who embody “America Strong?” Tell us about them in the form below.

