Do you have safety concerns about the US 195 corridor? The City wants your input

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is asking for community input about the infrastructure of the I-90/US 195 interchange

The Spokane Regional Transportation Council, WSDOT, the City of Spokane, Spokane County and STA are launching a study to address both existing and future challenges related to safety on that interchange.

Now, the advisory team is reaching out to the community to hear concerns.

Add your comments to the interactive map found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.