Do you have childcare plans in the case COVID cancels school?

by Erin Robinson

Across the country, schools are canceling class or going remote because of an influx of COVID cases.

For some families, this can pose big hurdles.

Do you have childcare plans in place should your child’s school close because of COVID? We’d like to hear from you.

Tell us your plans in the form below.

