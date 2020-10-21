Do you have a question about your ballot or the vote-by-mail process? Submit it here

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Voting is underway in Washington and Idaho, and record-high turnout is already being reported.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state and more people in Idaho are expected to vote via absentee ballot than ever before. So, do you have any questions about the process?

The 4 News Now team would be more than happy to track down the answers for you. Submit them in the form below:

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.