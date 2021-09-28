POLL: Do you feel comfortable taking your kids trick-or-treating this year?

by Erin Robinson

Halloween is just a month away and it looks like more parents are open to taking their children trick-or-treating this year.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll, published Tuesday, found parents see less risk in having their children hit the neighborhood to trick-or-treat this year. 2020 saw communities across the country cancel trick or treating due to the pandemic.

About 68 percent of parents said they see little or no risk in the Halloween tradition. That’s 17 percent more than those who were willing to take part last year.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said children should be able to round up candy safely this year, as long as they do so in small groups.

What do you think? Vote in the poll below.

