‘Do what you were meant to do’: Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton’s dad has message for his son

by Kaitlin Knapp

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.– Not every dad can watch their son play on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Rasir Bolton’s father Ray Bolton can and remembers how his son’s love for the sport started.

Ray remembers after practice once a parent said to him “you know, he can shoot a little bit, man. He shot the three.” At the time, Rasir was only five or six.

“He took a couple of shots and I’m like that wasn’t bad. The form was good, he didn’t hoist it. I was like, ‘ok maybe,'” Ray said.

Rasir started getting serious about the sport. Ray is a high school basketball coach and Rasir’s older brother played basketball.

Rasir started hanging around other players.

“He was just a sponge, you could see it in his eyes that he was paying attention,” Ray said.

Ray said his son was all about going to college and simply getting better at the sport.

He ended up playing for two years at Iowa State before starting the transfer process in 2021. Because of a team change, Rasir didn’t stay at Iowa State.

Gonzaga Assistant Coach Roger Powell Jr. contacted Ray and said Rasir’s name was referred to him. He watched Rasir play and the coaching staff liked him.

The Boltons didn’t have much to think about.

“Aa my oldest son says they were one of two teams remaining at the end of the season last year, so it was really hard not to take them seriously,” Ray said.

Then, Rasir became a Bulldog.

“The guys have supported him from day one as if they all came as freshmen and went through four years together,” Ray said.

This is his first time at the NCAA Tournament. He’s a big reason why the Zags made it to the Sweet 16 game.

The guard has made his presence known on the court and in the community.

“It’s who he is. That’s always my — it’s a character that he represents to anybody, to everybody,” Ray said. “We’re most proud of is that people see who he is. He plays basketball, but this who he is.”

Rasir is known for his work with Spokane Quaranteam, helping out when he can whether it’s late at night or after practice.

“Those guys that support Ra and give up themselves and even Coach Few at a time has brought Ra clothes and things to help donate it,” Ray explained.

As Ray heads to San Francisco to watch Rasir, he shared a message for him.

“What God has for you is for you. You know, you’ve worked your behind off for this moment. Live in the moment, live with no regrets and do what it is you were meant to do. And I would probably say remain humble, may stumble, but never tumble.”

