Do Pro Bowl pictures mean the end of the Wilson era in Seattle?

by Will Wixey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Pro Bowl is upon us, and Russell Wilson is making his headlines.

ESPN reporter Ian Rappaport made some ground-breaking claims on the Pat McAfee Show Friday. Rappaport said he would not rule out a trade for Wilson this offseason, as the quarterback would like to “know his options” for a potential trade.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he will not get traded to a team without his own approval. The team says they will not trade Wilson unless he forces them to, and it’s safe to say he’s been weighing his options already.

Wilson’s been taking several photos with other players at the Pro Bowl, and franchises are starting to think they have a good shot at landing him this offseason.

Wilson took a photo with several Saints players during the Pro Bowl skills challenge on Thursday. Saints fans would love to see Wilson on their team next year, as he’d be a definite upgrade from their current QB, Taysom Hill.

The Saints have been in the market for a solid quarterback for a while now, as their Jameis Winston experiment did not work out too well. There are also rumors of them moving their running back Alvin Kamara soon, a trade possibility for Wilson.

But Saints fans are definitely not the only ones gawking at the thought of landing Wilson. The newly named Washington Commanders think they can land Wilson too, especially after his picture with defensive end Jonathan Allen.

It’s safe to say that after the trade rumors, players are giving all they got to convince Wilson to join their squad.

Wilson appears quite charismatic in these photos, and it begs the question: will he leave the Seahawks this off-season? It’s a definite maybe, but it’s a complete toss up as to which team Wilson will choose and who the Seahawks will get in return.

It could be the end of the Russell Wilson era in Seattle very soon, posing to be a long, but anticipated offseason for the 12th man.

