‘Do good, dine out’: Spokane Hospitality Coalition raising money for Browne’s Addition fire victims

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Do good, dine out.”

Local restaurants, bars and coffee shops are banding together to help support people displaced by the recent deadly fire in Browne’s Addition.

On Wednesday, the Spokane Hospitality Commission is holding what they call “Hospitality for Hope.” Participating restaurants are donating 10 percent of their Wednesday sales to those affected by the recent apartment fire.

The fire started early on August 16. It spread from the Tiffany Manor Apartments to another nearby apartment complex. Two women were killed and many others were displaced, including several people who work the local hospitality business.

So, where can you go to help?

Lucky You Lounge

Shawn O’Donnell’s

Sweet Frostings Bakeshop

Clark’s Fork

Latah Bistro

Wine & Taps

Latah Latte

Zona Blanca

High Tide Lobster Bar

TT’s Old Iron Brewery

David’s Pizza

River City Brewing

Red Wheel Bar & Grill

Borracho

Boombox Pizza

South Perry Lantern

Fast Eddies

Press Public House

Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ

Backyard Public House

Barnwood Social

Brick West Brewing Co.

Remedy Kitchen and Tavern

Volstead Act

Evans Brothers

The Scoop

Outlaw BBQ

Litz’s Pub

Indaba Coffee

People’s Waffle

Emma Rue’s

If you would like to give a little extra, you can purchase a gift card from any participating location and donate it to those lost their home.

“Not only will you be providing a much needed touch of comfort and enjoyment to someone hurting, but you’ll be supporting your local restaurants,” the Spokane Hospitality Coalition said on their website.

Those who purchase a giftcard will also get their first beer for $1 at participating locations.

Learn more about “Hospitality for Hope” here.

PREVIOUS: 2 killed in Browne’s Addition apartment fire, firefighter injured

PREVIOUS: Local brewery donating sales to those affected by Browne’s Addition fire

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.