DNR to deliver new fire engine to City of Malden

MALDEN, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources will deliver a new fire engine to the city of Malden on Thursday.

The new engine will replace the one that was burned in the devastating September wildfire that quickly took out the whole town.

Over the past few months, the city has begun the rebuilding process, with people from across the state lending a hand.

Commissioner Hilary Franz will be driving the engine into Malden on Thursday to hand the keys over to Mayor Dan Harwood.

