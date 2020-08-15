DNR temporarily bans shooting on state-managed lands to prevent wildfire spread

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is implementing a temporary shooting ban on DNR-managed lands in order to prevent wildfires, it announced Friday.

The ban goes into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday, and applies to 3 million acres of state-managed lands. The ban does not restrict hunting, but applies to all other shooting, including target-shooting.

“We are entering a period of hot, dry weather across our state, including the highest temperatures we’ve seen all year,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “As conditions get hotter and drier, wildfire risk increases significantly, and we must take reasonable steps to prevent human-caused fires.”

It will stay in effect until further notice.

