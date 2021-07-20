DNR-managed campgrounds to close for the foreseeable future

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your upcoming camping trip may need to be put on hold.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced that all of their managed lands, including campgrounds, in Eastern Washington will close Friday because of fire danger.

Those campgrounds include:

Chopaka Lake

Palmer Lake

North Fork Nine Mile

Toats Coulee

Rock Creek

Leader Lake

Beverly Dunes

Sheep Creek

Douglas Falls Grange Park

Rocky Lake

Starvation Lake

Flodelle Creek

Sherry Creek

Dragoon Creek

Additionally, conservation areas, community forests, roads, trails, recreational sites and recreational facilities will also be closing Friday.

There is no scheduled date for those lands to reopen.

