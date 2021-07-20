DNR-managed campgrounds to close for the foreseeable future
SPOKANE, Wash. — Your upcoming camping trip may need to be put on hold.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced that all of their managed lands, including campgrounds, in Eastern Washington will close Friday because of fire danger.
Those campgrounds include:
- Chopaka Lake
- Palmer Lake
- North Fork Nine Mile
- Toats Coulee
- Rock Creek
- Leader Lake
- Beverly Dunes
- Sheep Creek
- Douglas Falls Grange Park
- Rocky Lake
- Starvation Lake
- Flodelle Creek
- Sherry Creek
- Dragoon Creek
Additionally, conservation areas, community forests, roads, trails, recreational sites and recreational facilities will also be closing Friday.
There is no scheduled date for those lands to reopen.
