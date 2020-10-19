DNR: Washington coast will be safe from nearby tsunami

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a nearby tsunami will not affect the Washington coast.

National Weather Service is currently tracking a 7.4-magnitude tsunami about 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska. This prompted the agency to issue a tsunami warning.

DNR says the tsunami is not expected to affect the Washington coast, but serves as a reminder of the dangers of tsunamis.

This tsunami is not expected to threaten the Washington coast. It's still a good reminder that we face tsunami risks every day. You can find expected inundation zones, simulations, evacuation maps and more at https://t.co/0768MwOn7O https://t.co/0of84KScrx — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) October 19, 2020

