Craig Fire burns 97 acres near Airway Heights, fully contained
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources and other firefighters have contained a wildfire that burned near Airway Heights.
The fire had been dubbed the Craig Fire, and has burned around 97 acres. Resources will be checking on the fire throughout the night.
There are no injuries and 25 structures were saved with no losses.
