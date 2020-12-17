DNR delivers new fire engine to Malden

MALDEN, Wash. –The City of Malden has a brand new fire engine.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz helped deliver the truck to the city on Thursday, months after a devastating wildfire took out the town.

The town’s fire truck was included in that devastation.

In the weeks since, the city has begun rebuilding and the new fire truck marks a new page in the city’s progress.

“It has been just three months since a wildfire destroyed most of the town and I know there’s so much work still do. But, I’m happy to see their progress and my hope is the federal government will end its delays and do its part to help this town recover quickly,” Franz said.

