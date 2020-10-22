DNR crews remove jar from skunk’s head near Loup Loup State Forest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources helped save a skunk found with a jar on its head.

The skunk was found wandering around Loup Loup State Forest Road near Okanogan.

“Both human and skunk departed unharmed,” a tweet from DNR said.

We found this skunk wandering Loup Loup State Forest Road and, thankfully, we were able to remove the jar. Both human and skunk departed unharmed. Garbage on our #publiclands is unsightly, unsanitary, and unsafe for all who live and play there. Do your part to keep them clean. pic.twitter.com/mb00QsJoen — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) October 22, 2020

DNR used the opportunity to remind park-goers to do their part to keep them clean.

“Garbage on our public lands is unsightly, unsanitary and unsafe for all who live and play there. Do your part to keep them clean,” the department said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.