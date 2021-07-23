DNR calls in assistance from Canada to battle new wildfire in Tonasket

TONASKET, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources has called in assistance from Canada to help battle a new wildfire in Tonasket.  

Veronica Randell with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire started near the Gun Club around 1:30 p.m. and is growing quickly. 

Two homes are threatened at this time, but Randell did not mention evacuations. 

DNR has called in dozers and planes to drop retardant. 

This is a developing story. 

