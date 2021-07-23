DNR calls in assistance from Canada to battle new wildfire in Tonasket
TONASKET, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources has called in assistance from Canada to help battle a new wildfire in Tonasket.
Veronica Randell with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire started near the Gun Club around 1:30 p.m. and is growing quickly.
Two homes are threatened at this time, but Randell did not mention evacuations.
DNR has called in dozers and planes to drop retardant.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.