DNR calls in assistance from Canada to battle new wildfire in Tonasket

by Erin Robinson

TONASKET, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources has called in assistance from Canada to help battle a new wildfire in Tonasket.

Veronica Randell with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire started near the Gun Club around 1:30 p.m. and is growing quickly.

Two homes are threatened at this time, but Randell did not mention evacuations.

DNR has called in dozers and planes to drop retardant.

This is a developing story.

