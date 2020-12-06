‘Divisive, unavailable, and incompetent’; Health Advisory Committee members resign over lack of trust in SRHD admin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee have resigned in protest over a lack of trust in the Regional Health District’s administrative officer, Amelia Clark.

Members that resigned include Dr. Patricia Butterfield (WSU), Dr. Michael Dunn (ESD 101), Dr. Cynthia Fitzgerald (Providence), Dr. Brian Henning (Gonzaga), Rev. Genavieve Heywood, Petra Hoy and Dr. William Lockwood.

The members issued a joint statement tendering their resignation, saying they “will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the public’s health.”

In the letters, members say that Clark was “divisive, unavailable, and incompetent” and subverted public trust in the Health District by terminating Dr. Bob Lutz. The members say that Lutz was working to better represent underserved groups affected by COVID-19, and with his termination, they argue that Clark “undervalued the voice” of these groups.

Several people on the Spokane Health Advisory Committee resign in protest of the SRHD firing of Dr. Bob Lutz and lack of trust in Administrator Amelia Clark. They say Clark “undermined the effectiveness of SRHD by demonstrating divisive, unavailable, and incompetent leadership.” pic.twitter.com/bzH1miyujQ — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 6, 2020

“Of note has been your extremely limited involvement with the Committee,” reads the statement. “It is our recollection that you came to only one meeting, briefly coming in so that Dr. Lutz could introduce you and leaving immediately after.”

Lastly, the resigning members argue that Clark “failed to implement an evidence-based response to the pandemic, thus contributing to increases in morbidity, mortality, and unnecessary suffering in our region.”

