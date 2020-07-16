Division St. White Elephant to close for good on July 26

SPOKANE, Wash. — The owners of the White Elephant announced Thursday they would officially close the Division St. location on July 26.

The Conley Family announced earlier this year they would be closing both locations of the store. The Spokane Valley store shut its doors on July 12 and the Division St. location will continue with liquidation sales until the end of the month.

The White Elephant has been a Spokane staple since 1946. It’s been the go-to spot to pick up camping and hiking gear, and now, the Conley Family will be stepping out from behind the counter to enjoy the very things the store encouraged.

The owners said they are getting close to an announcement about the store’s popular white elephant ride. An announcement will be made on social media in the coming days.

In the meantime, they asked that community members send photos of themselves on the ride.

