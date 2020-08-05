Division III Presidents Council cancels fall sports championships

Erin Robinson

NCAA Division III championships in fall sports are canceled for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DIII Presidents Council made the decision on Wednesday, citing the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, athletic administrators and communities as its priority. Here in Spokane, the decision will affect student athletes at Whitworth Univeristy.

The Board of Governors recently directed each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships. It also agreed to required all member institutions to apply the resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50 percent sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”

Whitworth Athletics have not yet responded to the decision. When a statement is released, this story will be updated.

