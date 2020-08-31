Divers to search lake for missing man

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

COULEE CITY, Wash.– A dive rescue team will join the search Monday for a man who jumped into Banks Lake and disappeared.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped into Banks Lake from a boat and never came back up. The sheriff’s office used marine units and drones to search for him. Authorities said Sunday that a crew from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue will join the search Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the man is from western Washington, but did not name him, saying the agency was waiting to release more information until extended family members were notified.

More information is expected Monday.

