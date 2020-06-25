Dive teams recover body from Glengary Bay boat crash

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says one person died when a boat capsized with 10 people on board near Glengary Bay on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a boater on Lake Pend Oreille called to report another boat had capsized shortly after 5 p.m.

The boat capsized during a storm, and there were multiple people still in the water, the caller said.

The caller was able to rescue six people, and a Bonner County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Boat rescued an additional three people when it arrived shortly after.

When deputies learned one person was still missing, two additional search boats were called in, as well as a boat from Selkirk Fire and one from Samowen Fire.

Members of the Bonner County Sheriff’s Dive Team ultimately found the missing person’s body.

According to a release, no other occupants were injured in the crash. Deputies say the 21-foot boat was reported to have taken on high waves during the storm before capsizing.

The investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.