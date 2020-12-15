Dive team rescues woman who drove car into Hayden Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Spirit Lake woman was severely injured when she drove car into Hayden Lake Monday night.

Authorities responded to the report around 7:45 p.m. at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch. Dive members and fire personnel got in the water and found 39-year-old April D. Heath still in her car.

They rescued her and took her to Kootenai Health, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not know how Heath ended up in the water, but believe alcohol may have been a factor.

