Dive rescue teams searching for missing man in Coeur d’Alene River

by Connor Sarles

ROSE LAKE, Idaho — North Idaho water rescue teams need help finding a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River Saturday afternoon.

Kootenai County deputies, Kootenai County Dive Rescue, Shoshone Fire Rescue and East Side Fire were called to the Coeur d’Alene River, at a location near Highway 3 and Killarney Lake Road.

The woman who called told them she was boating with a man on the river when the boat keys ended up in the river. She said they both went into the water to look for them, and at one point he started calling out for help.

She threw him a lifejacket, but he did not get to it and went under the water.

Dive Team members looked in the river for over an hour but could not find the man. The sheriff’s office Sonar Team arrived Sunday and are still looking for him.

The sheriff’s office says parts of the Coeur d’Alene River may be closed to boating traffic while the investigation continues.

