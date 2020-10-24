District titles won on snowy night of football

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

POST FALLS, Idaho — In the final night of the regular season for high school football in North Idaho, a sheet of fresh snow greeted the players who were fighting for district championships.

In the 5-A district title game the Coeur d’Alene Vikings remain undefeated on the season taking down Post Falls 30-14 on the road.

In a defensive struggle, the Sandpoint Bulldogs pick up a 6-0 win at Lakeland to wrap up the 4-A district title, the only points coming on a punt return by Sandpoint’s Gerrit Cox.