District 8 Firefighters Union to Fox Nation host: ‘We’d carry a purse too if it meant keeping our community safe’

Credit: Spokane County Fire District 8

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren tweeted at Joe Biden Monday night, making a dig at the presidential candidate’s message to wear a mask.

“Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe,” Lahren tweeted.

The tweet spurred a frenzy on Twitter, with thousands of responses, including one from the Spokane County Fire District 8 Union.

“As we do one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. We’d carry a purse to [sic] if it meant keeping our community safe,” they tweeted back.

Science has proven the efficacy of masks and the Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone wear one to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

