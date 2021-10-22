Disney On Ice returns to Spokane with six shows this weekend

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney On Ice: Dream Big starts tonight and promises a fun show for the whole family.

See your favorite classic characters like Ariel, Aladdin and Jasmine, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty as well as characters from newer movies like Frozen, Moana and Coco.

Mickey Mouse himself will also be on the ice!

Katerina and Graham have been doing Disney On Ice since 2010 and 2011! They’re the real life couple playing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider this year from Tangled! 💛 We did some exercises this morning! To do this show for years and for weeks on end, ya gotta be fit ⛸✨ @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/PmpxcDPNlp — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 22, 2021

Here’s when you can catch a performance:

Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.

The shows will take place at the Spokane Arena located at 720 W Mallon Ave in Spokane.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketswest.com.

