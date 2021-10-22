Disney On Ice returns to Spokane with six shows this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney On Ice: Dream Big starts tonight and promises a fun show for the whole family.
See your favorite classic characters like Ariel, Aladdin and Jasmine, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty as well as characters from newer movies like Frozen, Moana and Coco.
Mickey Mouse himself will also be on the ice!
Here’s when you can catch a performance:
- Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.
The shows will take place at the Spokane Arena located at 720 W Mallon Ave in Spokane.
Tickets can be purchased online at ticketswest.com.
