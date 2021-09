Disney on Ice returning to Spokane Arena

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heads up, Disney fans! Disney on Ice is returning to Spokane.

“Dream Big” will bring Disney favorites – like Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana and Elsa – to the Spokane Arena for six performances in October.

Guests can expect all of the fun of a normal Disney on Ice performance, while also ensuring safety measures be in place. Feld Entertainment is working with venues to establish and follow all local, state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines.

Tickets for the October shows can be purchased online at ticketswest.com.

