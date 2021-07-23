Dishman Hills Conservation Area to stay open despite DNR’s closures

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Dishman Hills Conservation Area will stay open despite the Department of Natural Resource’s decision to close owned lands in Eastern Washington.

DNR’s closures go into effect Friday because of extreme fire danger.

Dishman Hills is jointly managed by DNR, Spokane County Parks and Dishman Hills Conservancy, but trails will remain open, including Camp Caro and all trailheads serving the natural area. Those include Glenrose Trailhead, Phillips Creek Trailhead, Iller Creek Trailhead, Stevens Creek Trailhead and the trail systems they serve.

Fire and weather conditions will continue to be monitored as the summer season progresses and the public is encouraged to be especially cautious while using the trails. People should refrain from driving or parking on dry vegetation and properly dispose of cigarette butts or trash.

Anyone who sees fire of any kind while using these trails should call 911 and report it to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

RELATED: Campers didn’t expect DNR campground closures, some have nowhere to go

READ: DNR-managed campgrounds to close for the foreseeable future

RELATED: All DNR lands in Central, Eastern Washington to close over fire danger

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.