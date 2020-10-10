Dishman Hills Conservancy’s second annual Halloween Hike goes virtual

SPOKANE, Wash. — This pandemic may have changed the way we do most things, but the Dishman Hills Conservancy is determined to make sure it doesn’t ruin Halloween.

The second annual Halloween Hike through the Enchanted Ravine will go on as planned… though its format will look a little different.

Instead of a one-day event, hikers will have from now until the end of October to participate in a virtual event, featuring photo opportunities, a costume contest, and prizes. You can now download self-guided tour brochures for the hike by clicking here.

“Last year’s Halloween Hike was by far our most popular event, and we want to keep building that momentum in a way that is safe for all members of our community,” said Isobel Smith, DHC’s outreach director. “This year, we’ve partnered with the Lands Council and Inland Northwest Trading Company to offer a Halloween event that is safe, fun, family-friendly, and educational.”

If your organization would like to sponsor the event, contact DHC’s Communications Director Elijah Johnson to learn more.

