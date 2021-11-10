Dishman Hills Conservancy teams up with Spokane Valley brewery to launch new pilsner

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Dishman Hills Conservancy has teamed up with YaYa Brewing to launch a brand new beer.

Dishman Hills Pilsner is a light beer that will help raise awareness and funds for local conservation efforts.

To celebrate its partnership, DHC and YaYa Brewing are inviting the public to attend a launch party and pint night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at YaYa’s in Spokane Valley, located at 11712 E Montgomery Dr.

At the event, 10 percent of the sales of Dishman Hills Pilsner will be donated to DHC, as will a portion of every sale made after the launch party.

“We are excited to partner with Dishman Hills Conservancy and support the Dishman Hills, which has been such a valuable resource for our community, especially through COVID,” co-owner of YaYa Brewing Jason Gass said. “As a local business, giving back to the community is an important part of what we do.”

YaYa’s Through the Wings Program donates a portion of its profits every quarter to local non-profit organizations, including Path of Hope, Big Table, Second Harvest Food Bank, Spokane Public Schools Foundation and Every Dog Wanted.

“We know how hard COVID has been on our local businesses, so we are looking forward to partnering with YaYa to raise awareness of our programs while supporting our neighbors,” Communications Director of Dishman Hills Conservancy Eli Johnson said.

Masks are required at Friday’s launch party and registration is free.

