Dishman Hills brings the outdoors online with ‘Nature at Home’ educational site

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dishman Hills Conservancy and the Morning Star Foundation have teamed up to launch ‘Nature at Home,’ an online nature education site for kids.

The pandemic has put a damper on outdoor activities like Dishman Hills’ own ‘Kids in the Hills’ program, and that is where their newest resource comes in.

‘Nature at Home’ takes ideas and concepts from Kids in the Hills and delivers them virtually. The site also includes flyers for elementary school-aged children.

For more information, including free access to videos, lessons and educational flyers, visit the Dishman Hills website here.

