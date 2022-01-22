DISH customers could lose access to KXLY-TV Monday evening

by Erin Robinson

The KXLY-TV carriage agreement with DISH expires at 4 p.m. Monday, January 24. While we wish to avoid a disruption in your DISH service, without an agreement or extension, DISH could choose to remove our programming from its lineup.

We don’t want to leave you in the dark.

Call DISH now and tell them you want to keep KXLY-TV at 1-800-333-3474.

You can always reach us for free with an over-the-air antenna and we encourage you to do so. However, we cannot allow DISH to resell our programming without a fair agreement. We have agreements with all other cable and satellite providers in our area.

Q. What will we be missing if KXLY-TV is not available on DISH?

We produce nearly 23 hours of local news each week covering the issues important to Spokane and the surrounding communities. In addition, we broadcast ABC’s award-winning and highly-rated news, sports and entertainment programming including college football, Dancing With the Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, Good Morning America, and World News with David Muir just to name a few.

Q. How can I stream your local news on my TV?

The easiest option is to download the KXLY+ app for your connected TV or mobile device. There you will find all our local newscasts live and on-demand. It works on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV or on your phone. And it’s all FREE to download and FREE to use.

Q. What are my other options for getting KXLY-TV programming?

All cable and satellite providers other than DISH will continue to carry KXLY-TV without interruption. Other providers that carry KXLY-TV programming include:

1. Spectrum

2. DirecTV: 1-888-777-2454 or DirecTV.com

3. TDS 1-866-571-6662 or TDStelecom.com

4. We have additional agreements with major streaming services like YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and others.

5. Other local and regional systems.

Q. When will this be resolved?

We are committed to continuing negotiations and in finding a fair resolution as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to provide updates for you here on our website and you can email us at befair@kxly.com

