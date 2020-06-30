Discarded cigarette starts fire at Spokane home, no one injured

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a small fire that caused damage to a home in southwest Spokane Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Armstrong Dr. and S. Grove Road just before 8 a.m. to find some damage done to the front of the house.

Firefighters said the fire was sparked by a lit cigarette. A young man who lived at the home said he thought he put it out.

