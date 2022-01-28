Disaster relief coming to Washington counties and tribes for November floods

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ted S. Warren, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Biden Administration is sending relief to Washington communities affected by the November storms.

From Nov. 5 through Dec. 2, various Washington counties and tribes experienced severe flooding, causing lots of property damage. Soon after the floods, Governor Jay Inslee issued a Major Disaster Declaration to the Biden Administration, which recently got approved.

“We have a long way to go to achieve a full recovery following the record rainfall that hit our state last November,” Inslee said. “I appreciate that President Biden is offering his support and making programs available to ensure our families and communities quickly, and fully recover.”

FEMA is now coming to assist Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, San Juan, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. They will also aid the Hoh Indian Tribe, Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation, Nooksack Indian Tribe of Washington, Quileute Nation, and the Swinomish Indian Community.

Plans are in place to repair damages, provide financial aid, and implement emergency protective measures for the affected areas.

FEMA has established several Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the impacted jurisdictions. You can find a full list of Recovery Centers locations here.

