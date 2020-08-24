Eastbound I-90 at Vantage Bridge open following disabled semi
VANTAGE, Wash. — Eastbound traffic is now slowly moving again on Vantage Bridge.
A disabled semi had become disabled and blocked the eastbound lanes of I-90 at the Vantage Bridge.
Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol said the semi was transporting a bulldozer and ignored the 11-foot width restriction for the left lane. The semi was disabled near the midspan, which had been closed for bridge deck repair.
Washington State Patrol says that backups are extensive.
