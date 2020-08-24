Eastbound I-90 at Vantage Bridge open following disabled semi

Credit: WSDOT

VANTAGE, Wash. — Eastbound traffic is now slowly moving again on Vantage Bridge.

A disabled semi had become disabled and blocked the eastbound lanes of I-90 at the Vantage Bridge.

Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol said the semi was transporting a bulldozer and ignored the 11-foot width restriction for the left lane. The semi was disabled near the midspan, which had been closed for bridge deck repair.

#Update: Lane now open on bridge, however, backup is extensive and will take awhile to clear out. To clarify, oversized load ignored width restriction and could not get around equipment which was positioned in front a large hole being repaired on the bridge deck. https://t.co/78XRE1riv2 pic.twitter.com/tCt8OkLqsT — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) August 24, 2020

Washington State Patrol says that backups are extensive.

