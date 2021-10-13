Dig out something warm and waterproof for a cool, wet Wednesday – Kris

With highs in the 40s and light rain, you’ll want to take your outerwear up a notch for Wednesday. Light rain is possible as early as Tuesday night and will it continue throughout the day Wednesday. There is an outside chance that you might see something that looks a little bit like snow trying to mix in with the rain Wednesday morning. More likely, it will just be rain in the valleys and light snow in the mountains.

Thursday will be dry other than a few lingering mountain showers. Although temperatures will still be below average, it will be warmer. That warming trend will continue through Saturday. The chance of showers returns on Sunday. Expect valley rain and mountain snow. Dry weather is in the forecast for the start of next workweek.