‘I’m devastated’: Local die-hard Seahawks fans at a loss as Russell Wilson leaves

SPOKANE, Wash.– Seattle Seahawks fans got heartbreaking news Tuesday: their quarterback Russell Wilson is out.
He will be heading to play for the Denver Broncos.
For die-hard fan Ric Meyer, the move is devastating.
You might be thinking, “how die-hard of a fan is he?”
Besides having gone to a few games and meeting Wilson, his ringtone has an announcer saying the Seahawks scored a touchdown.
The trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. The deal has reportedly been weeks in the making.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the trade will send Denver’s quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder to Seattle. Seattle would trade away Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
