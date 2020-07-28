Did you receive a mysterious package of seeds? Don’t plant them

Credit: WSDA

Have you received a strange package of seeds in the mail? Do not plant them.

Several states, including Washington and Idaho, have issued alerts after residents reported receiving unsolicited packages of seeds.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has received reports of residents receiving them from China. The package labeling indicated that jewelry was inside, but instead they were full of seeds. Meantime, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received more than 20 calls or emails about these kinds of packages.

The WSDA said these plants could be invasive, harbor pests and diseases, or could harm livestock.

Those who received a package should properly dispose of them. Do not open the seed packets, but instead double bag them and put them in the regular trash. Do not put them in a compost or recycling bin. If you have already planted then, pull up the plants, double bag them and put them in the trash.

For more information, visit the WSDA’s website.

