Did you receive a military ballot by accident? Here’s why and what to do

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is asking anyone who incorrectly received a military ballot to report it.

Military ballots are sent 45 days prior to the election, so anyone who mistakenly received one should have it in their possession now or soon.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said the reason for the incorrect ballots stems from voters accidentally filling out their online registration wrong. She said there have been a handful of cases where people changing the address on their voter registration accidentally clicked “military.”

People experiencing this should call the elections office at 509-477-2320.

RELATED: #4ThePeople: Where to return your ballot and how to track it

RELATED: #4ThePeople: How to register to vote in Washington and Idaho

<script async src=”https://modules.wearehearken.com/kxly/embed/6341.js“></script>