Did you hear a big blast this morning?

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?

You might want to get used to it.

Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.

Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few minutes early. Cars and pedestrians will be stopped for a few minutes during blasts.

Crews will also give the public a heads up before each blast. There will be five long air-horn signals five minutes before and 10 short air horn signals one minute before the dynamite detonates. This will be followed by one long air horn signal for the all clear.

If you want a live look at the blasting or to see an update on the construction, watch our live camera below.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.