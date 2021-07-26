‘Did you give my condolences to the family?’: Court documents detail fatal bar shooting

by Erin Robinson

Elenee Dao

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect and victim in a fatal shooting at a Spokane Valley bar were friends, according to newly filed court documents.

Alexandro Aguilar, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel D. Martinez at Ichabod’s bar on Saturday.

According to an affidavit of facts, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of men. The verbal arguing quickly escalated to physical fighting before shots were fired, court records state.

Aguilar is accused of shooting Martinez fatally, and also shooting and injuring a 24-year-old woman and another man.

The female victim was shot in the foot and told police she had tried to deescalate the fight. Court records show she grabbed a man by his face, asking him to calm down, but he responded saying “I have a gun. You know what that means.”

Court records show one man was nearly shot, but did not suffer severe injuries because his cell phone deflected the bullet. That man, 26-year-old Anthony Bonds, told police he heard a pop and saw his brother fall to the floor.

Bonds told police he was about to take his brother to the hospital, but walked into the bar and kicked a man he believed was the shooter. When he left, police detained him and booked him into jail for assault. A fired bullet was found in his pocket when he was interviewed by police later that night.

While this was happening, Martinez was found on the floor inside the bar with gunshot wounds to his face and elbow.

According to court records, Aguilar is believed to have ditched a gun after leaving the scene. A neighbor heard something land on his roof, which was later determined to be a pistol.

Deputies said they followed Aguilar away from the scene and he refused to follow commands to stop. He was ultimately detained in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens.

Court records show that he did a recorded interview with authorities and admitted to going to the bar with Martinez, as well as getting into a fight with other people. However, he denied being involved in the shooting.

According to documents, Aguilar matched the description of a person caught on surveillance footage firing a pistol inside the bar.

While being searched at the jail, Aguilar is said to have told detectives “Did you give my condolences to the family? If I did, I didn’t mean to do that.”

RELATED: Two men arrested in Spokane Valley bar fight, shooting

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.