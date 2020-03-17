Dick’s Drive In to stream SXSW bands via Facebook

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Photo Courtesy SXSW

SEATTLE, Wash. — After the cancellation of the annual South by Southwest tech, film, and music conference earlier this month, Seattle-based Dick’s Drive-in announced that the burger chain would stream some of the bands slated to perform via the company’s Facebook page.

In partnership with London Bridge Studio, the event, dubbed “North by Northwest 2020,” will stream concerts daily from March 20 – 25 at 6 p.m.

A replay stream will be broadcasted the following day at 10 a.m.

The event will feature 20 Seattle-area bands over the five days. No audience will be at any of the performances.

“We understand how difficult this is for our community but we promise that we will be here to provide you burgers, entertainment & what help we can in these tough times,” said NXNW executive producer Saul Spady in a Facebook post.

In addition to the live streams, all sets will be posted directly to Facebook, Youtube, and Amazon Prime Video.

