Dickert adds new members to WSU football’s coaching staff

by Erin Robinson

Young Kwak Washington State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jake Dickert, center, stands on the field during a break in play in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dickert was named Washington State interim head coach, Monday, Oct. 18 after head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University acting head football coach Jake Dickert has added new members to his coaching staff.

Dan Morrison will serve as the Cougars quarterbacks coach and Dennis McKnight will coach the offensive line.

Morrison has 20 years of coaching experience, including seven seasons at SMU and nine at Hawaii. He also coached in the CFL and XFL.

Meantime, McKnight joins the Cougs after working as an offensive assistant and special teams coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. He coached at Lamar, SMU and Hawaii.

Cougar Edge’s coach A.J. Cooper will also coach defensive tackles and oversee the entire defensive line, while offensive analyst Dan Ferrigno has moved into a full-time coaching position as an offensive assistant coach. Defensive analyst Jordan Malone has moved into a full-time coaching position working with the team’s cornerbacks.

The new changes come after head coach Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches were terminated from their positions for failing to meet the state’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

“We are fortunate that Dan and Dennis have joined our staff as their experience and leadership will provide great benefit as we go forward,” Dickert said. “Both coaches are very familiar with our offensive schemes and will be tremendous resources and teachers for our players.”

Dickert also thanked Cooper, Ferrigno and Malone for taking on additional roles.

“Our entire staff has stepped up this week to benefit the program,” he said.

The Cougs host BYU Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

