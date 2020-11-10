Diane Renee Easley

Diane Renee Easley, 67

Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Diane Renee Easley, 67, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away November 4, 2020 at her home of Kellogg. She was born May 23, 1953 in Bemidji, Minnesota; Diane was the daughter of William and Esther (Arneson) Wayman.

Diane attended and graduated from the Phoenix High School of Phoenix, Arizona. She then attended college in Arizona and other colleges.

Diane moved to the Silver Valley in 1980 and has lived here off and on over the years.

Diane was a homemaker, she loved and enjoyed taking care of her family and grandchildren. Diane also enjoyed crocheting, reading, water sports, and decorating and refurbishing homes.

Diane is survived by one daughter Cheryl Easley and companion Josh Laskey of Kellogg; one son Josh (Jonni) Easley of Osburn, Idaho; ten grandchildren Dominic, Madysen, Meadow, Phoenix, Malachi, Nevaeh, Elias, Kylee, Ezra and Elijah (her grandchildren will miss her deeply); one brother Bill Wayman of Post Falls, Idaho; one sister Cheryl (Roy) Shepherd of Phoenix, Arizona; her former husband Charles Easley; she is also survived by four nephews and two nieces. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Rebecca, two sons Ezekiel and Isaac, and one brother Wesley Wayman.

Upon Diane's request no services will be held.