Diane M. Dillon, 62, of Plummer, Idaho passed away on August 29, 2020 in Plummer. Diane was born on July 23, 1958 in Spokane, WA.

Diane grew up in Spokane and graduated from Mead High School. She worked for her father’s construction company doing carpentry and general labor. Diane helped with the construction of several homes in the St. Maries area She married Roger Canty and together they had two sons, Robert and Alec. They later divorced. Diane worked for the Coeur d’Alene Casino for the last fifteen years where she was very well liked by her coworkers and customers.

She lived most of her adult life in St. Maries and moved to Plummer five years ago. Diane enjoyed crocheting and playing games on her computer. She is survived by her son Alec Canty of Plummer, her sister Carol of Coeur d’Alene, brother Brian Dillon of Spokane and her significant other, Ricky Garcia of Plummer. She is also survived by one niece and one nephew. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and her son Robert Canty.

No services are planned at this time.