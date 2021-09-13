Diana Marie Dorendorf (70) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on August 30, 2021. She was born to Richard and Virginia Kachelmier on April 16, 1951, in Cottonwood, ID.

Diana was raised in Nez Perce, ID, Clarkston, WA, and Headquarters, ID. In 1970 when Diana’s dad died, her mother moved their family to St. Maries, ID. Virginia bought the Riverside Resort and Diana worked for her. She married Chuck Schierman and they had their daughter Kimberly. They made their home in Coeur d’ Alene and Boise before getting divorced.

Diana returned to Coeur d’ Alene and worked for the Air Force Reserve base as a recruiter. She then moved back to St. Maries and stayed with her mother and stepfather. At this time, she went to work for Mosley’s IGA. She then went to work for Jack’s Pharmacy where she worked as a clerk greeting almost everyone who came in with her beautiful smile. She spent many many years there until retiring in 2002.

Diana met Steve Dorendorf on a blind date. They had an instant connection realizing their paths and history were very similar which bonded them from the beginning. After a short courtship Diana and Steve married on July 17, 1981.

In her earlier years, Diana enjoyed skiing and bass fishing and after their children were raised she and her husband became avid campers enjoying 4-wheeling, riding the side by side and spending time with their friends at camp. Diana’s family meant everything to her. Her greatest joy and purpose in life was found when she became a grandmother and then again as a great grandmother. Taking care of them and giving them unconditional love and guidance were the highlight of her life.

Diana is survived by her husband Steve at their home in St. Maries; daughters and their husbands Patricia and Paul Dietzler of Meridian, ID and Melissa and Kevin Wood of Helena, MT; brother Larry Kachelmier and sisters Karen Wing of Clarkston, WA; Mary Ellen Cronk of Mt. Lake Terrace, WA, sister and brother-in-law Anita and Reese Johnson of St. Maries, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Jayme Kachelmier of St. Maries; Shelley Pentland of Coeur d’ Alene; and sister and brother-in-law Irene and Curtis Riggs of Sagle. Also surviving are her stepbrothers Lonnie and Debbi Bryntesen of Coeur d’ Alene, Tab and Nancy Bryntesen of Coeur d’ Alene, and Jon and Bridget Bryntesen of Post Falls; stepsisters Toni and Terry Moe of Coeur d’ Alene, Kim and Rick Walters of Odessa, WA, and Beth Ann and Dennis Aho of Spokane, WA; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Diana was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Schierman, father Richard Kachelmier, her stepfather and mother Bud (CM) and Virginia Bryntesen, and brother Jim Kachelmier.

A memorial ride took place September 4, 2021, round trip from Emerald Creek to Laird Park and back. A private family gathering will take place at a later date to commit her ashes in Woodlawn Cemetery.